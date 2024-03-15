We sent clear signals to Iran not to supply missiles to Russia - Blinken

The United States has clearly signaled to Iran not to supply Russia with long-range missiles for use in the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a joint press conference with the Austrian Foreign Minister in Vienna on Friday, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Regarding the issue of Iranian missiles for use in Ukraine. We have sent very clear signals to Iran not to do this. And this has become the subject of serious discussions between a number of European countries and the United States," Blinken said when asked about the possibility of Iran supplying long-range missiles to Russia for further use in the war against Ukraine and the West's reaction to this.

Read more: Iran did not transfer long-range missiles to Russia - Budanov

The US Secretary of State emphasized that the concern about the possibility of such deliveries is great, as is the "very strong" determination to respond to it.

"The concern about that possibility, and the willingness to respond to that if necessary, is very real and very strong," Blinken said.