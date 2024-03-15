Latvian Prime Minister Siliņa after her visit to Washington: US Congress found procedural way for compromise on aid to Ukraine

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa said that the US Congress had found "some kind of procedural way" to approve the extension of aid to Ukraine.

She said this in an interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

According to her, after her visit to Washington, she became more optimistic about the prospects for further support for Ukraine from the United States.

Read more: Sweden to hand over 9 jet skis to Ukraine

She noted that both Democratic and Republican congressmen told her that the Kyiv funding proposals are likely to be put to a vote in the House of Representatives.

"I am more optimistic because I have talked to some congressmen who say they have found some procedural way to get things done and find some compromise," Siliņa said.

Read more: Speaker Johnson plans to approve Ukraine aid extension with minority Democratic vote

The head of the Latvian government also said she supports the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, as well as the use of Eurobonds to deliver more weapons to Ukraine.