Over last day, 68 combat engagements were recorded, 44 hostile attacks were repelled in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions - AFU General Staff

The 751st day of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 68 combat engagements were recorded.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 57 air strikes, and fired 46 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist actions resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

Today, Russia launched several missile strikes on Odesa, cynically targeting the State Emergency Service, which had already begun to respond to the aftermath and provide assistance to the victims. According to preliminary reports, at least 19 people were killed and 70 others injured in this terrorist attack.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Pysarivka, Popivka, Vilne, Lukashivka, Dmytrivka in the Sumy region; Baranivka, Pokaliane in the Kharkiv region. About 30 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Kliusy, Hremiach in the Chernihiv region; Sorokyne, Khodyne, Volfyne, Volodymyrivka, Zapsillia, Riasne, Popivka in the Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Pletenivka, Budarky, Ambarne, Stroivka in the Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the towns of Synkivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched air strikes near Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, and Nadiia in the Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled nine enemy attacks near the towns of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, and Terny, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy launched an air strike near the town of Siversk in the Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling affected more than 20 settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Terny, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. The enemy conducted an air strike near the village of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Viroliubivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled more than 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near the towns of Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, and Umanske in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Ocheretyno, Novobakhmutivka, Karlivka, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 22 times. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Pobieda and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Katerynivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka in Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the areas of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaki in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSGT, in the Kherson direction, the enemy made 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops during the day. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region; Kherson city and Beryslav, Sadove in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.