US Ambassador Brink on strike on Odesa: Russia will not stop its aggression in Europe, we must help Ukraine

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reacts to the Russian missile attack on Odesa, which resulted in numerous casualties.

She wrote about this on Twitter (X), Censor.NET reports.

The ambassador emphasized that this brutal attack demonstrates that Russia "will not stop its brazen aggression in Europe."

"We must help Ukraine stop Russia now. There is not a monent to lose," Brink said.

Russian attack on Odesa on March 15

As a reminder, on March 15, Russian occupants launched missile attacks on Odesa. It is known about 19 dead and 73 wounded. Among the dead are rescuers, medics and local residents. March 16 is declared a day of mourning in Odesa.

As a result of a Russian missile strike on Odesa on March 15, the commander of the Tsunami battalion of the National Police, Oleksandr Gostishchev, was killed.

In January 2023, Censor.NET published an interview with Oleksandr Hostishchev, who spoke about the de-occupation of the Kherson region.