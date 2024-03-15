Cabinet of Ministers proposes to increase number of State Border Guard Service by 15 thousand people

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law to increase the total number of servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Government portal.

The document provides for an increase in the total number of servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine by 15 thousand.

With the adoption of the law, the total number of SBGS within a year from the date of termination or lifting of martial law in Ukraine will be up to 75 thousand people, including up to 67 thousand military personnel.

