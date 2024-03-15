Biden called Putin bandit and called on Congress to immediately pass bill on aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has once again called on Congress to approve a bipartisan national security bill that includes aid for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Voice of America.

On 15 March, Biden participated in a joint event with House Speaker Mike Johnson at the Capitol building to mark St. Patrick's Day and the visit of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

The US President thanked the Irish leadership for their assistance to Ukraine and stressed that he was "determined to continue to do our part." "I am convinced that the vast majority of ... members of Congress are ready to do their part, and I continue to urge every member in this room to stand up to Vladimir Putin. He is a thug!" Biden said.

The US President called on Congressional representatives to "immediately send" him the passed national security bill, which includes additional funding for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Earlier, during his meeting with Varadkar, Biden also spoke about the need to support Ukraine.

"We stand united to support Ukraine in confronting Putin's invasion and the brutality with which he is attacking Ukrainians. I want to thank Ireland for its unwavering support for Ukraine, including millions in vital humanitarian aid. You are providing millions of dollars," Biden said, and once again appealed to his own lawmakers.



"I call on our Congress to do its part. Get back to work. We were able to find another $300 million, but we need to give them a $60 billion package," the US president stressed.

As a reminder, a proposal for additional funding for Ukraine worth more than $60 billion was voted on in the Senate almost a month ago, but House Leader Michael Johnson refused to put the bill to a vote.

