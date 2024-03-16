During day, there were 78 combat clashes at front, most of enemy attacks were repulsed in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

During the past day, 78 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 10 missiles and 68 air strikes, carried out 89 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

As noted, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

During the past day, the settlements of Popivka, Vilne, Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Lukashivka, Dmytrivka of the Sumy region were hit by airstrikes; Baranivka, Zolochiv, Pokalane, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region; Nadia, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Siversk, Semenivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Umanske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" OSGT, in the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to improve their tactical position.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas of Andriivka and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

"In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" OSGT, in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 26 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske settlements.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 24 times to break through the defense of our troops," the message reads.

The situation in the South

In the Orykhiv direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times in the districts of Staromayorskyi in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" OSGT, in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops were carried out.

Hit the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas where the enemy's personnel were concentrated.

The General Staff also reminds that on the night of March 16, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 out of 2 "Shahed" type attack drones. It happened in the Kharkiv region.