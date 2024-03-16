Attack on Odesa: 40 wounded are in hospitals, 9 of them are in serious condition

As of 9:00 a.m. on 16 March, 40 people injured in yesterday’s rocket attack on Odesa continue to be treated in medical facilities. Of these, 9 are in serious condition.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He reminds us that today the city and region are mourning the 20 victims of the most massive Russian terrorist attack in Odesa.

Also read: European Commission on Russia's missile strike on Odesa: "Another evidence of barbaric nature of Putin's aggression"

Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March

As a reminder, on 15 March, Russian occupants launched missile attacks on Odesa. There are 20 dead and 73 wounded. Among the dead are rescuers, medics and local residents. 16 March was declared a day of mourning in Odesa.

On 15 March, a Russian missile strike on Odesa killed the commander of the 'Tsunami' battalion of the National Police of Ukraine, Oleksandr Hostyshchev.

In January 2023, Censor.NET published an interview with Oleksandr Hostyshchev, who spoke about the de-occupation of the Kherson region.