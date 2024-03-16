UN Secretary General Guterres condemned Russian "elections" in temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the Russian Federation’s efforts to hold so-called presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.
This was stated by the spokesman of the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric, Censor.NET informs with reference to Reuters.
According to Dujarric, Guterres reminded that the attempted illegal annexation of regions of Ukraine has no legal force under international law.
"The United Nations remains steadfastly committed to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly," the statement said.
