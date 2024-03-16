Number of people killed as result of rocket attack on Odesa has increased to 21: rescuer of State Emergency Service died in hospital

The number of people killed in Odesa as a result of a Russian missile attack on March 15 has increased to 21. On the morning of March 16, a rescuer of the emergency services who was injured the day before died in the hospital.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"Today, one more employee of the State Emergency Service, another victim of yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa, died in the hospital from a serious wound," Klymenko wrote.

Thus, the death toll from the attack on Odesa on March 15 increased to 21.

"More than 70 people were injured, some seriously," added the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

On the Facebook page of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, it was reported:

"Today, an Odesa rescuer died in the hospital - 39-year-old fire driver Vitaly ALIMOV, who was seriously injured while on duty yesterday as a result of a repeated rocket attack."

The State Emergency Service expressed condolences to relatives and friends.

Read more: Attack on Odesa: 40 wounded are in hospitals, 9 of them are in serious condition

Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March

Also remind, on 15 March, Russian occupants launched missile attacks on Odesa. There are 20 dead and 73 wounded. Among the dead are rescuers, medics and local residents. 16 March was declared a day of mourning in Odesa.

On 15 March, a Russian missile strike on Odesa killed the commander of the 'Tsunami' battalion of the National Police of Ukraine, Oleksandr Hostyshchev.

In January 2023, Censor.NET published an interview with Oleksandr Hostyshchev, who spoke about the de-occupation of the Kherson region.