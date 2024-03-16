Ruscists attacked Ocheretyne district in Donetsk region: 1 person died, 1 was injured

In the afternoon of March 16, the Russian invaders continued to attack the territory of the Donetsk region, the Ocheretyne district came under fire.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"1 person died and 1 was injured as a result of the shelling of the Ocheretyne district. This morning, the Russians shelled Novoselivka Persha with heavy artillery - a 51-year-old man was killed. Another man was injured - he was taken to the hospital," the message reads.

The front line cuts through the Ocheretyne district. Every day there is a threat to life.

