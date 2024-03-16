Army of Russian Federation continues to use tactical aviation in area of Robotyne - Defense Forces of South

In the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, daily counter-battery fighting continues. The enemy does not abandon his intention to knock out our units from their occupied positions.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the Southern Defense Forces on Telegram.

It is noted that over the past day, the enemy made 3 assault attempts on the left bank of the Dnieper and 7 - in the Robotyny area of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Our fighters carry out comprehensive measures to maintain and strengthen positions.

"The occupiers do not stop aerial reconnaissance even in difficult weather conditions, press with artillery fire, use a large number of attack drones of various types, the enemy continues to use tactical aviation in Robotyne and launched 2 GABs," the press service noted.

It was also reported there that there are no ships of the enemy fleet in the Black and Azov seas.

Missile carriers have not left their bases for more than three weeks.

Read more: Occupants shelled village in Zaporizhzhia region with artillery in morning, woman was killed