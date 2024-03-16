In Skadovsk, five occupiers were blown up near "polling station" - National Resistance Centre

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, resistance forces continue to prevent the fake "presidential elections" in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Resistance Centre

"On 15 March, at about 15:00, an explosion occurred near the 'polling station' in the central square of the temporarily occupied Skadovsk while the occupation forces were patrolling.

As a result of a successful sabotage by the resistance movement, five occupiers were taken to hospital," the statement said.

The NRC noted that due to the inability to ensure the safety of its personnel, the occupation administration of the city actually cancelled the further holding of "elections" in the city, allowing only "voting" at the place of residence.

The National Resistance Centre emphasises that none of those involved in the organisation of the 'elections' will escape responsibility.