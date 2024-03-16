AeroDrone co-owner Shymkiv on development of Ukrainian UAVs: I know our manufacturers, who are much better than foreign competitors

Ukrainian developments for the military-industrial complex, particularly in the field of unmanned systems, are quite promising.

This was announced by the main investor of the AeroDrone project, Dmytro Shymkiv, in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

Commenting on AeroDrone's contracts with the Ministry of Defence, he said: "When I entered (invested in the defence industry - Ed.), I was sure that there was a margin. However, when I signed the first contract, I saw all the restrictions at the time. The issue of weapons production has always been out of my focus. And now I am a manufacturer of military equipment, I read the regulations and begin to understand why, before the start of the great war in Ukraine, no one in a 'sober state' was investing in the production of equipment."

"No, nothing, I just spend. I spend a lot," said Shymkin when asked how much he earns from UAV production.

"I know Ukrainian manufacturers who are much better than foreign competitors. My direct competitors are international. I am ready to make a bet with them, to hold test competitions, because I will 'make them'," he added.