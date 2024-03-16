Russians drop explosives from drones on residents of Kherson region: two people wounded

The Russian army dropped explosives from a drone in Beryslav and in the village of Lviv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Today, in Beryslav, the Russian army dropped an explosive object from a drone on a 71-year-old man while he was on the street. The victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a leg injury. He was taken to hospital for medical care," the statement said.

Also last night, the occupiers dropped 6 explosives from drones on the village of Lvove in the Tyahyn community.

A local resident was lightly injured. Doctors treated her on the spot.

Read more: Army of Russian Federation continues to use tactical aviation in area of Robotyne - Defense Forces of South