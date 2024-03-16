Kuleba had conversation with Blinken: Stressed need and urgency to continue supporting Ukraine

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during which he stressed the need and urgency for continued support for Ukraine from the United States and the international community.

This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Dmytro Kuleba expressed his gratitude to the United States for the recent military assistance package that will help Ukraine counter Russian aggression.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister stressed the need and urgency of continued support for Ukraine from the United States and the international community, including air defence and artillery ammunition.

In addition, the diplomats discussed further ways to approve a critically needed package of support for Ukraine from the United States.

Read more: Sweden to hand over 9 jet skis to Ukraine

"We cannot allow Russia to use delays in aid to advance, putting the whole of Europe and the democratic world at risk of an even greater war. In recent years, Ukraine has repeatedly demonstrated that with sufficient support, we are capable of defeating Russia on the battlefield. Failure to continue to support Ukraine will seriously undermine US leadership around the world and threaten US national security," Kuleba said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the expected outcome of the Washington NATO Summit.