After Odesa tragedy, Tusk urges Speaker Johnson to approve aid to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged US House Speaker Mike Johnson to speed up the decision on aid to Ukraine, given the consequences of Russia’s strikes on Odesa.

This is reported by Censor.NET

"Look at Odesa, Speaker Johnson. How many more arguments do you need to make a decision?" Tusk asked.

It should be noted that Donald Tusk 's post appeared on the afternoon of 16 March. By this time, it had already become known that 21 people had been killed in Odesa as a result of Russian missile strikes.

According to the latest information, Johnson has actually agreed to unblock the decision to help Ukraine, but with significant changes.

Earlier, Donald Tusk said that US House Speaker Mike Johnson was personally responsible for the failure to approve the extension of aid to Ukraine.