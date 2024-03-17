During day in Novopavlivka direction, Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks, total of 58 combat clashes at front - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Lyman, Bakhmut, Orihiv, and Kherson directions.

Shelling of Ukraine

The enemy launched 6 missiles and 62 air strikes, launched 125 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

At night, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine - they used 16 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type. 14 of these attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

During the past day, the settlements of Velyka Pysarivka, Stara Huta, Ryzhivka, Popivka, Yamne, Oleksandrivka, Luhivka of the Sumy region were hit by airstrikes; Staritsa, Lyptsi, Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region; Spirne, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Umanske, Ocheretyne, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Makarivka, Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

About 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region. Thus, in the areas of Stara Huta and Bruska settlements of the Sumy region, our defenders stopped 2 attempts to penetrate the enemy's SRG.

The situation in the East

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupiansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 1 enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, 5 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, and east of Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the defense forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and east of Vodiane of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 28 times.

The situation in the South

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times in the areas of Robotyne and north-western Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers do not give up their intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. So, during the past day, 2 assaults were carried out on the positions of our troops.

Hit the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 4 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces damaged the command post, 2 personnel concentration areas, and 1 enemy air defense system.

