Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 430,740 people (+1,160 per day), 6,790 tanks, 10,634 artillery systems, 12,997 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 430,740 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.03,24 are approximately:
personnel - about 430,740 (+1,160) people,
tanks ‒ 6790 (+11) units,
armored combat vehicles - 12997 (+24) units,
artillery systems – 10,634 (+28) units,
MLRS – 1017 (+0) units,
air defense equipment ‒ 720 (+1) units,
aircraft – 347 (+0) units,
helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 8272 (+4),
cruise missiles ‒ 1922 (+0),
ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 14,073 (+49) units,
special equipment ‒ 1723 (+11)
