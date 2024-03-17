Last day, 142 occupiers were eliminated in south, more than 30 units of enemy equipment were destroyed - Defense Forces
The defense forces in the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and rears.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.
The Russian invaders lost yesterday:
- 142 occupants;
- 1 SAM "Tor-M2";
- 6 guns, incl. "Msta-B";
- 2 mortars;
- 1 boat;
- 4 portable electronic warfare complexes;
- 24 units of armored vehicles.
2 field supply points were destroyed.
