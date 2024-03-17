As result of enemy attack, water pumping station on Selydove was cut off, 12,000 subscribers were without water
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
It is also reported that 8 apartment buildings, an educational institution, two administrative buildings, and a power line were damaged.
