News
As result of enemy attack, water pumping station on Selydove was cut off, 12,000 subscribers were without water

донеччина

As a result of the strike by the UMPB-D30SM hovercraft on Selydove in the Donetsk region, the water pumping station was cut off, leaving more than 12,000 people without water. subscribers

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is also reported that 8 apartment buildings, an educational institution, two administrative buildings, and a power line were damaged.

shoot out (13549) Donetska region (3908) water supply (76)
