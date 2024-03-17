All Black Hawk aircraft of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are in excellent working condition, and their crews continue to perform combat and special missions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DIU press centre.

"The black-mouthed propagandists and their Kremlin slaves who spread fakes about the alleged downing of a Ukrainian military intelligence helicopter should drink less alcohol," the DIU added.

