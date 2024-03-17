ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7468 visitors online
News
7 741 29

DIU denies Russian fakes about alleged destruction of Black Hawk military reconnaissance helicopter

hawk,black

All Black Hawk aircraft of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are in excellent working condition, and their crews continue to perform combat and special missions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DIU press centre.

"The black-mouthed propagandists and their Kremlin slaves who spread fakes about the alleged downing of a Ukrainian military intelligence helicopter should drink less alcohol," the DIU added.

Read more: Russia has 1500 combat aircraft. They also have enough helicopters, - Ihnat

Author: 

helicopter_ (277) Defense Intelligence (309)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 