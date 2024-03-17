Russians shelled Nikopol region 10 times today. 5 people were injured - RMA

The Russian army attacked Nikopol district 8 times with drones and shelled the area with artillery 2 times.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"There are five victims in Nikopol. The men who came under the morning attack will recover at home. There are also a 65-year-old resident and a 26-year-old woman," he wrote.

According to him, in addition to the petrol station and a truck, an infrastructure facility and a five-storey building were damaged in the district centre.

In addition, Pokrovske village, Marhanets, and Myrivka communities were shelled.

In the latter, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged. A power line was hit.

