Russia’s "elections" in occupied territories of Ukraine are invalid and another violation of international law, - German Foreign Ministry

The German Foreign Ministry said that the results of the Russian "elections" would not surprise anyone, as they were neither free nor fair.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the German Foreign Ministry.

"The pseudo-elections in Russia are neither free nor fair, and their result will not surprise anyone. Putin's rule is authoritarian, based on censorship, repression and violence. The "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine are invalid and another violation of international law," the statement said.

