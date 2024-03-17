Ukraine’s accession to EU by 2030 is realistic deadline, says Ambassador Mathernova

Ukraine can become a full member of the European Union by the end of 2030. This timeframe for accession is realistic.

This was stated by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova during a national telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

This is how the ambassador answered the question whether her last year's forecast for the period until 2030 had changed.

"Actually, no. It hasn't changed. I remember our conversation. It was before the European Council's decision to negotiate with Ukraine. I am sure that this is a realistic timeframe," she said.

At the same time, Mathernova expressed the opinion that "the next period will certainly be interesting".

Read more: Accession to EU: European Commission starts screening Ukrainian financial legislation