Ukraine’s accession to EU by 2030 is realistic deadline, says Ambassador Mathernova
Ukraine can become a full member of the European Union by the end of 2030. This timeframe for accession is realistic.
This was stated by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova during a national telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.
This is how the ambassador answered the question whether her last year's forecast for the period until 2030 had changed.
"Actually, no. It hasn't changed. I remember our conversation. It was before the European Council's decision to negotiate with Ukraine. I am sure that this is a realistic timeframe," she said.
At the same time, Mathernova expressed the opinion that "the next period will certainly be interesting".
