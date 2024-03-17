Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv: one person killed, six injured, including one child
The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv has increased.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service.
"In Mykolaiv, 1 person died as a result of missile strikes (he died in hospital)," the statement said.
According to the State Emergency Service, a total of 6 people were injured in the Russian attack today, including 1 child.
