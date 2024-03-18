Putin says he will continue war and plans to create "sanitary zone" in Ukraine - Russian media

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to continue the war against Ukraine during his next term.

The Russian dictator said this during a speech at his campaign headquarters, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

He stated that the allegedly high turnout was due to the "dramatic events" that the country was "experiencing".

"We are forced to literally defend the interests of our citizens with arms in hands," Putin said.

He also spoke about the challenges during his new term: "to solve the tasks of the special operation, to strengthen defence capabilities and the armed forces".

He added that all law enforcement agencies will be instructed to identify anyone who is fighting against Russia with weapons.

In addition, the Russian president said that Russia is "for peace talks, but only if it is not because the enemy is running out of ammunition".

The dictator also said that Russia could at some point create a "sanitary zone" on the territory of Ukraine. Its depth would allegedly be so deep that it would be difficult to overcome "means of destruction, primarily foreign-made".

Read more: Russian "elections" in occupied territories of Ukraine are illegal - British Foreign Office