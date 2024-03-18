Enemy tries to advance in 6 directions, 36 enemy attacks are repelled in Novopavlivka - General Staff

Over the last day, 72 combat engagements took place. Hostile attacks were repelled in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Orikhove sectors.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 14 missile and 75 air strikes, fired 95 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.

Yesterday, Russian occupants attacked Ukraine using 22 Shahed UAVs. Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 17 of these attack UAVs.

Over the past 24 hours, air strikes hit Lukashivka, Chernihiv region; Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Luhivka, Sumy region and the regional centre; Vovchansk, Hoptivka, Basove, Kharkiv region; Netaylove, Novoselivka Persha, Shakhtarske, Makarivka, Staromaiorske, Donetsk region; and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

About 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 2 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defence Forces near the town of Synkivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 3 enemy attacks near Rozdolivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, our defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Orlivka, Oleksandropil and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Pobeda in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to break through the defences of our troops 36 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times near Robotyne and north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, 3 assaults on the positions of our troops were made.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

The aviation of the Defence Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile units struck 3 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.