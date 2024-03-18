ENG
Air defence system destroys 17 out of 22 "shaheds" - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 18 March, the Russians fired 5 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles at Kharkiv region, two X-59 guided missiles at Sumy region and 22 Shahed attack UAVs

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of AFU.

 As a result of combat operations, 17 "shaheds" were shot down in Kyiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia and Rivne regions," the statement said.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and the Army, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.

drone (1717) Anti-aircraft warfare (1526) Air forces (1505)
