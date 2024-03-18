Air defence system destroys 17 out of 22 "shaheds" - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 18 March, the Russians fired 5 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles at Kharkiv region, two X-59 guided missiles at Sumy region and 22 Shahed attack UAVs

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of AFU.

As a result of combat operations, 17 "shaheds" were shot down in Kyiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia and Rivne regions," the statement said.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and the Army, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.

