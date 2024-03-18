Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 431,550 people (+810 per day), 6,809 tanks, 10,668 artillery systems, 13,014 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 431,550 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.03.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 431550 (+810) people,

tanks ‒ 6809 (+19) units,

combat armoured vehicles ‒ 13014 (+17) units,

artillery systems – 10668 (+34) units,

MLRS – 1017 (+0) units,

air defense systems ‒ 720 (+0) units,

aircraft – 347 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 8308 (+36),

cruise missiles ‒ 1922 (+0),

ships /boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 14141 (+68) units,

special equipment ‒ 1731 (+8)

