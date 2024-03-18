ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7639 visitors online
News
7 262 42

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 431,550 people (+810 per day), 6,809 tanks, 10,668 artillery systems, 13,014 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 431,550 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.03.24 are approximately: 

personnel ‒ about 431550 (+810) people,

tanks  ‒ 6809 (+19) units,

combat armoured vehicles ‒ 13014 (+17) units,

artillery systems – 10668 (+34) units,

MLRS – 1017 (+0) units,

air defense systems ‒ 720 (+0) units,

aircraft  – 347 (+0) units,

helicopters  – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 8308 (+36),

cruise missiles ‒ 1922 (+0),

ships /boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 14141 (+68) units,

special equipment ‒ 1731 (+8)

Read more: Army of Russian Federation continues to use tactical aviation in area of Robotyne - Defense Forces of South

Знищення армії РФ

Author: 

Russian Army (9321) Armed Forces HQ (4145) liquidation (2477) elimination (5263)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 