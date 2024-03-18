ENG
Explosions were heard in Russian city of Belgorod in morning: Occupiers say air defence systems are working. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Since the morning, explosions have been heard in Russian Belgorod, and the occupiers’ Ministry of Defence has announced the "operation of air defence".

This was reported by Censor.NET.

At 7:33 a.m., a missile threat was reported in the Belgorod region. Later, explosions were heard in the city. The media reported on the operation of air defence systems and the fall of debris from downed shells in the city's industrial zone.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an alleged attack by an RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system.

"Ten rockets were destroyed in the air over the Belgorod region by regular air defence systems," the ministry added.

