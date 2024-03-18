We are thinking about how not to deprive people with disabilities of care and close loophole for evaders - "servant of people" Chernev on draft law on mobilisation

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence is currently considering how to provide people with disabilities with the necessary care while closing the loophole for those who want to take advantage of the rule.

This was stated by MP, Deputy Chairman of the relevant committee Yehor Chernev ("Servant of the People" faction), commenting on the provisions of the draft law on mobilisation, Censor.NET reports citing the Liga.

"We heard the problem of people with disabilities and those who care for them. We are now looking for a formula where people with disabilities will not be deprived of the necessary care. On the other hand, we have to close the loophole used by some evaders," he said.

According to the MP, evaders find people with disabilities, and one such person can have, relatively speaking, nine carers.

"This should not be the case. There should be only one caretaker," Chernev explained.