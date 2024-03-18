China considers criticism of aid to Russia "unjustified and very unfair" - Ambassador Wang Shitin

China rejects criticism that it is helping Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Chinese Ambassador to Switzerland Wang Shitin said this in an interview with the local edition of NZZ, Censor.NET reports citing the Liga.

According to him, China considers such criticism "unjustified and very unfair".

"Since the beginning of the conflict, China has always supported peace talks," Wang said.

He noted that since the start of the great war, Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken with dictator Vladimir Putin, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"China has been actively promoting peace talks since the beginning of the crisis. We very much hope that peace will be restored soon and an objective solution will be found quickly," the diplomat said.

Read more: Russia, Iran, and China to hold joint military exercises involving navy and aviation

The Chinese representative also assured that at the Munich Security Conference in February, the Chinese foreign minister told his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, that his country does not sell weapons to Russia.