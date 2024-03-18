Cabinet of Ministers approves Ukraine Facility plan to receive €50bn from EU

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a plan for the Ukraine Facility, an instrument that provides for the possibility of Ukraine receiving EU financial and technical assistance totalling EUR 50 billion in 2024-2027.

This was announced on Telegram by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"The government has approved the Plan for the Ukraine Facility. It is the basis for the provision of financial support under the programme, which is designed for 4 years and has a total amount of 50 billion euros," the statement said.

According to the Prime Minister, the plan contains structural reforms, which correspond to more than 100 quarterly indicators

"These are European approaches to public administration reform, the fight against corruption, economic and sectoral reforms in various areas, from energy to agriculture. In addition, the document outlines cross-cutting areas such as the 'green' transition, digitalisation, and European integration.

The plan was developed jointly with our European partners to strengthen our country and bring our EU membership closer. We will soon submit it to the European Commission. By implementing the reforms of the Ukraine Facility Plan, Ukraine will be able to receive about EUR 16 billion this year," Shmyhal explained.

As reported, the European Parliament and the Council of the EU reached a preliminary agreement on a new mechanism to support Ukraine, including the creation of a €50 billion Ukraine Fund over the next 4 years. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that Ukraine will receive the first tranche from the EU in March.

