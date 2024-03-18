Putin rejects Macron’s proposal for ceasefire during Olympic Games: "We are for peace talks, not pause"

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would ask Russia for a ceasefire during the Paris Olympics. However, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected this proposal and said that he was allegedly in favour of peace talks, not a "pause for rearmament".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Putin's statement, quoted by Meduza.

During a press conference following the presidential "elections", commenting on Macron's proposal, Putin said that he was allegedly in favour of peace talks, not a "pause for rearmament".

"You know, I've been saying all along, and I'll repeat it again, that we are in favour of peace talks, but not because the enemy is running out of ammunition, but because if they are really serious, in the long term, they want to build peaceful good neighbourly relations between the two states, and not take a pause for rearmament for a year and a half or two," the Russian dictator said.

