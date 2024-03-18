ENG
Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 5 billion for purchase of drones for Armed Forces

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate an additional UAH 5 billion for the purchase of drones for the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

The head of government Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"An additional UAH 5 billion was allocated today for the security and defence forces. The funds will be used to purchase drones needed for our defenders on the front line," the statement said.

The government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, explained that the funds were allocated to the Administration of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection to purchase defence equipment and then transfer it to the management of the bodies that govern military formations.

