France does not recognise holding and results of "Russian presidential election" in occupied territories of Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the holding of the "Russian presidential election" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press service of the Ministry.

"France condemns the organisation of the so-called elections in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories: in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as in certain districts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions," it said.

The ministry stressed that France does not and will never recognise the holding and results of these so-called "elections" and reaffirms its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"France condemns the establishment by Russia of polling stations in the separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, without the consent of the Georgian and Moldovan authorities," the Foreign Ministry said.

At the same time, the ministry welcomed the courage of many Russian citizens who peacefully demonstrated their disagreement on election day.

Read more: Putin rejects Macron’s proposal for ceasefire during Olympic Games: "We are for peace talks, not pause"