Defence Ministry allocates first billion for construction of fortifications after Tymoshenko’s appointment as Umerov’s adviser - media

During the week from 9 to 16 March, UAH 6.33 billion was allocated for fortifications and defence structures.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Nashi Hroshi.

According to the publication, this week, the largest contracts were again awarded in the military sector.

"Weekly contracts for the construction of fortifications cost UAH 6.33 billion. Most of the orders were placed by regional administrations. However, for the first time since the invasion, the Ministry of Defence's Northern (UAH 0.67 billion) and Eastern (UAH 0.42 billion) departments of the contracting authority began to place orders for the construction of defence structures," the article says.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defence began reporting on fortification orders in late February, when Defence Minister Umerov appointed former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who was responsible for the Big Construction project before the full-scale Russian invasion, as his advisor.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 5 billion for purchase of drones for Armed Forces

"Sources of Nashi Hroshi report that Tymoshenko was hired to improve the communication component of the Ministry of Defence, which, according to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was in a poor state. He will also coordinate the construction of fortifications," the publication writes.

Earlier it was reported that the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, has been working as an adviser to the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, since 1 March. At the end of 2022, the media reported that Tymoshenko was driving a $100,000 Porsche and renting a 1,200 sq m estate from developer Nikonov at a three times lower price.