DPRK sends 7000 containers with ammunition and other military equipment to Russia, - South Korean Defence Ministry

Since 2023, North Korea has sent about 7,000 containers of ammunition and other military equipment to Russia.

This was stated by South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik, Censor.NET reports citing Sky News.

He made the statement during a press conference, a few hours after the South Korean military said that North Korea had launched short-range ballistic missiles into the country's eastern waters.

The United States and South Korea have previously accused North Korea of sending shells and other military aid to Russia during the war, claims that Russia and Pyongyang deny.

Read more: Tusk: True solidarity with Ukraine means fewer words, more ammunition

Shin Won-sik said that North Korea initially relied on ships, but has recently been increasingly using railways for cross-border arms shipments.

South Korea's defence minister added that Pyongyang has probably received more than 9,000 containers of aid in exchange for military support.