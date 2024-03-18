Georgian Foreign Ministry condemns Russian presidential "elections" in occupied Georgian territories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has condemned the so-called presidential elections in the occupied territories of the country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia condemns the holding of the presidential elections of the Russian Federation in the occupied regions of Georgia and the illegal opening of polling stations to attract the local population," the statement said.

It stressed that this is a step against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia by the Russian Federation, which grossly violates the fundamental principles and norms of international law.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia calls on the Russian Federation to cease its actions against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and to fulfil its international obligations, including the ceasefire agreement of 12 August 2008, brokered by the European Union," the ministry added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appealed to the international community to properly assess and respond to Russia's further illegal actions in the occupied regions.