Zelenskyy held meeting of Headquarters: Heard report on construction of defence borders

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The Headquarters. I received detailed reports from the front. Report of the Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi on the main areas of active operations. Reports on expenditures and receipt of ammunition, intelligence data. We also reviewed the state of implementation of the concluded contracts and contracts for future periods: the purchase and production of equipment, weapons, and shells," the statement said.

The President also heard reports on the implementation of previous decisions of the Defence Council.

"First, on the protection of critical infrastructure: energy, water and gas supply. The reports of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Oleksiy Chernyshev and Chairman of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

Secondly, on the continuation of the construction of defensive borders. We heard from the Prime Minister and the Head of the Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defence, Bohdan Bondar. The work continues," Zelenskyy added.