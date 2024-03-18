Ukrainian Armed Forces: 228 Russian invaders eliminated in South, 14 cannons and 39 armoured vehicles destroyed

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict fire on the enemy’s locations, firing positions, and rear.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine.

"The Defence Forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear.

During the day, we received confirmation that the enemy had lost by:

228 occupants;

14 cannons;

39 units of armoured vehicles;

2 units of special equipment;

2 boats;

2 reconnaissance UAVs," the statement said.

In addition, it is noted that 2 field supply points, 2 fortifications and an enemy observation post were destroyed.

