"Army of drones" eliminated 183 occupiers, 6 air defence systems, 88 tanks and 133 guns in two weeks - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

Between 4 and 18 March 2024, 183 occupants were eliminated by the units provided by the "Drone Army".

"The results of the work of UAV strike units in two weeks.

Ukrainian drones on the frontline have successfully continued to disarm the Russian army. During this time, they managed to destroy 88 tanks, 174 armoured combat vehicles, 180 trucks and 133 cannons," the statement said.

Also, as can be seen from the infographic, 42 self-propelled artillery systems, 28 fuel depots, and 18 MLRS were destroyed.

It is noted that the report includes data from a company of the National Guard of Ukraine, a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service, and 15 companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fedorov noted that the units provided video evidence of each strike.

"There will be more drones and technologies at the frontline. The number of occupiers and their equipment will be less," he added.