NACP has drawn up more than hundred administrative protocols and conclusions on corruption offenses of people’s deputies, most of them against "servants of people". INFOGRAPHICS

The NACP has drawn up at least 70 administrative protocols and 34 substantiated conclusions against people’s deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation for alleged corruption offenses.

The CHESNO Movement received such data from the NACP in response to a request, Censor.NET reports.

Most administrative protocols - 42 - were drawn up regarding violations of the requirements for preventing and resolving conflicts of interest. At the same time, most of the protocols and substantiated conclusions were drawn up against members of the Servant of the People party.

In addition, as noted, six people's deputies received more than one administrative protocol on conflict of interest. All of them were elected to the parliament from the Servant of the People party, but after the scandals, three were dismissed from the faction - Hanna Skorokhod is currently a member of the For the Future parliamentary group, Anatolii Hunko is a member of the Restoration of Ukraine group, and Heo Leros is a non-factional member. It should be noted that the three people's deputies listed above have three protocols under different articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

In particular, in 2021, Leros submitted a parliamentary inquiry to the Verkhovna Rada, which raised an issue of his private interest. The case was referred to the court.

The case against another People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party, Kharkiv majoritarian Oleksandr Kunytskyi, was also sent to court under the same article. In the investigation "EZPSanek: ZE-business" media investigation stated that Kunytskyi used his parliamentary mandate in the interests of private business - the Kharkiv-based AutoEnterprise group of companies engaged in the import of electric cars. The court did not find the People's Deputy guilty and eventually closed the case.

However, there are cases of people's deputies being prosecuted. For example, according to media reports, People's Deputy Ruslan Horbenko from the Servant of the People party was fined UAH 3,400. The case concerned an inquiry into criminal proceedings regarding the activities of one of Horbenko's private companies.

Also, 34 substantiated conclusions were drawn up to identify signs of corruption offenses of declaring false information. Among other things, this list also includes People's Deputy from the OPFL Nestor Shufrych, who is currently under arrest in a pre-trial detention center. Shufrych's declarations contained false information in the amount of UAH 27 million. Shufrych is also suspected of treason and suspected of financing the Russian Guard in Crimea. The investigation established that he paid money to the Russian Guard for paramilitary protection of his real estate in Crimea.

Another 14 administrative protocols were drawn up against the People's Deputies who submitted deliberately false information in their declarations.

During an inspection in 2022, Oleksandr Kovalev, a member of the Restoration of Ukraine group, was found to have signs of illicit enrichment, and criminal proceedings were opened against him. The People's Deputy's wife took more than $500 thousand abroad during the war. The difference between the officially declared funds and the savings taken abroad by his wife amounted to more than UAH 8 million.

In addition, signs of illicit enrichment were found in the case of People's Deputies from the Servant of the People faction Iryna Allakhverdiieva, Pavlo Khalimon, and Marharyta Shol, and the materials were also handed over to law enforcement agencies.

7 administrative protocols were issued against MPs in cases of party finances. Administrative protocols were drawn up against MPs from the banned pro-Russian OPFL, Yurii Boiko and Vadym Rabinovych, as well as currently unaffiliated majoritarian People`s Deputy Viktor Baloha and "servant" Anatolii Ostapenko, under Art. 212-21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses for violation of the party's financial report. Also, a protocol was drawn up against another ex-People`s Deputy from the banned OPFL, Taras Kozak, who is suspected of treason under Article 212-15 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. He made a contribution in support of the OPFL in violation of the law on political parties.

Administrative protocols were drawn up against 6 People's Deputies for failure to notify or untimely notification of opening a foreign currency account in a non-resident bank or of significant changes in property status. A protocol was drawn up against People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party Anatolii Drabovskyi for late submission of the declaration without a valid reason.