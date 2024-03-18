Verkhovna Rada committee to speed up process of consideration of amendments to draft law on mobilization - Zhelezniak

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence will speed up the consideration of amendments to the draft law on mobilization.

This was reported by People's Deputy of the "Voice" Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"The Defense Committee has decided to speed up the process on the draft law on mobilization (I understand that the most popular part will be considered) and tomorrow the meeting will consider almost 1500 amendments (from 624 to 2104)," the parliamentarian noted.

