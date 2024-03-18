In February, Ministry of Defense prevented supply of 264 tons of low-quality food to military units

In February, inspectors from the Defense Ministry prevented the supply of 264.09 tons of low-quality food to military units. Last month, representatives of the Central Quality Control Department checked the food at the warehouses of the supplier companies before it was supplied to the units.

"We systematically carry out inspections at the company's warehouses before delivery to the divisions. If inspectors find spoiled products, the supplier must replace the batch. Some fraudulent companies cause losses to the state. For example, at the level of operational and strategic military groups, in February alone, they failed to deliver products worth UAH 36,479,997.10. In particular, deliveries are disrupted by companies that systematically fail to fulfill their obligations. We will openly inform the public about all issues related to food supplies. Under any circumstances, our military should not experience any problems with the quality of food," said Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko.

As noted, under the terms of the contract, the supplier must replace damaged products with quality ones within 24 hours. Polovenko emphasized that companies that violate the terms of the contract will face penalties.

