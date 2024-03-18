EU Foreign Affairs Council approves €5 billion for military support to Ukraine - MFA of Ukraine

Today, on March 18, the EU Council of Foreign Ministers made a final decision to allocate an additional 5 billion euros for military support to Ukraine under the European Peace Fund.

This was reported by the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

"The meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which was attended by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, made a final decision to allocate an additional 5 billion euros for military support to Ukraine under the European Peace Fund. The Minister expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for this step," the statement said.

It is also noted that the Minister called on European partners to take all necessary decisions as soon as possible to increase and accelerate the supply of weapons and ammunition to the Ukrainian military, as well as to develop the defense industries of the European Union and Ukraine.

Dmytro Kuleba also thanked the Czech Republic for the timely initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine and all EU member states that have already made their contributions to its implementation.

"I urge those who are still considering making contributions to do so as soon as possible. This applies not only to the Czech initiative, but also to several other similar initiatives. Every day matters," the Minister said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized that Russia's threats against NATO and EU members indicate that the Russian dictator is seeking to expand its aggression. Supporting Ukraine is the only way to prevent these plans.

Kuleba emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers are now the only line of European defense against aggressive Putin's Russia, which seeks to destroy Europe and the normal life of millions of Europeans.

"The Ukrainian soldier is Europe's only hope for peace. There should be no restrictions or delays in providing the Ukrainian military with everything they need to break the back of the Russian occupation forces on Ukrainian soil," he said.

The Minister also noted that Ukraine has fulfilled all 4 steps set by the European Commission as part of the Enlargement Package. He expressed hope that the European Commission and the EU member states will objectively assess Ukraine's progress and take the decisions necessary to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Dmytro Kuleba also emphasized the need to increase sanctions pressure against the aggressor state, synchronize sanctions against Russia and Belarus and close all loopholes for the export of dual-use goods to Russia, which it uses for weapons production.

The Minister welcomed the initiative of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to purchase military equipment for Ukraine. In his opinion, the allies must also find the necessary legal grounds and political will to use not only the revenues but also the assets themselves.

At the end of his speech, Dmytro Kuleba urged the allies to believe in Ukraine's victory and emphasized that our country has proven its ability to destroy the enemy and win on the battlefield when it has the necessary means and resources.