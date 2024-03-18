ARMA rents luxury hotel for 5 thousand euros to present its annual report

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is renting the InterContinental luxury hotel in Kyiv for a public presentation of its activity report. The rental price is EUR 5 thousand.

This was reported on Facebook by journalist Yevhen Plinskyi, Censor.NET reports.

The invitation he published states that the presentation will take place on March 26, 2024, in the Grand Ballroom. The event will last three hours. The invitation was signed by the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma.

"No one doubts that the luxurious InterContinental is a place worthy of the level of the invited guests, and their luxury cars will not be an eyesore for casual passers-by, especially since the cost of a day's rent of the hall is ridiculous compared to the importance of the event. It's only 5,000 euros," Plinsky said.

In his opinion, ARMA should be more modest in its spending, given the real results of its work and the difficult economic situation in the country.

"Maybe somehow ARMA should be more modest? Especially against the background of real achievements and events in the country. The war is on, and these several thousand euros are needed more at the front than in a luxury hotel," the journalist concluded.

As a reminder, the institutional inefficiency of the ARMA has been repeatedly emphasized by StateWatch, an organization that monitors the seizure and confiscation of Russian assets. Among other things, due to the unsatisfactory work of the ARMA, hundreds of objects related to Russia and its state-owned companies have not yet been seized in Ukraine.

On November 8, 2023, the European Commission published a Progress Report on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Among the requirements of the European partners is to improve the legal framework and institutional capacity for asset tracing, recovery and management. To do this, Ukraine must carry out a comprehensive reform of the ARMA, including the procedures for selecting its head.

