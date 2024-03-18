"It is impossible to stay here any longer": police evacuate people from Sumy region’s border community due to intensified hostile shelling. VIDEO&PHOTOS

For the sixth day in a row, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have been evacuating residents of the Velyka Pysarivka community in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy region. People are being evacuated under constant enemy fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.

"It is very difficult to leave our homes, but the threats in the Velyka Pysarivka community leave no choice for local residents. Transportation of the population to safe places is something that law enforcement officers are constantly working on.

Evacuations from the border settlements in Okhtyrka district have been underway for six days in a row due to the escalating situation. After systematic Russian air strikes, even those who did not plan to leave their homes are leaving. Locals say that it is no longer possible to stay here," the statement reads.

The enemy is firing at everything - it is difficult to find buildings that have remained intact after the occupiers' attacks, the press service emphasizes.

Law enforcers urge residents of settlements that are under fire not to hesitate and move to safer places. If you need help with evacuation or any other assistance, please call the special line 102.



