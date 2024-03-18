Stoltenberg: Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is difficult, NATO Allies are delivering 99% of aid

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that it is now important to increase support for Ukraine.

He said this at a press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Censor.NET reports citing Georgia Online.

"I welcome the fact that Georgia is hosting thousands of Ukrainian refugees and providing significant humanitarian and financial assistance," he said.

According to Stoltenberg, Georgia faces complex security challenges.

"Russia is pursuing imperial ambitions, and the situation in Ukraine on the battlefield is complicated. So it is vital that we step up our support. NATO Allies provide 99 per cent of military assistance, and our partners also play an important role. I welcome the fact that Georgia is hosting thousands of Ukrainian refugees and providing significant humanitarian and financial assistance," the NATO Secretary General concluded.

Watch more: Ukrainian drone operator searches in vain for remains of occupier’s body after direct hit. VIDEO